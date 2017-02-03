Kate Moss Shows It All Off During Nude Photoshoot

Supermodel Kate Moss is proving that she’s still got it. The 43-year-old model was chosen to grace the cover of the star-studded issue W magazine. What makes her cover so special? She posed completely nude.

The famous British beauty posed confidently despite being completely naked, except for a sequence shawl that hangs low on her wrists. The shaw almost covers up her lower parts, hiding half of her modesty. Her lustrous locks are pushed back away from her face and her eyes are dark and smokey.

Check out her sultry cover photo here.

This particular issue of W magazine is a special collectors issue that celebrates powerful women, and what better way to cerebrate female empowerment than to have someone as spectacular and stunning so confidently naked on the cover. Moss is joined in the issue by other powerful celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Chastain, Taraji P. Henderson, and Donatello Versace.

Inside the magazine, all of the ladies of this particular issue smolder. J. Lo is pictured wearing a tight gold number, her eyes lined dark and heavy giving her an intense look. Henderson is dressed in a lingerie top smoking a cigarette and oozing sex appeal. Chastain, sizzles in a different way, looking innocent, yet bad ass.

W Magazine cover story… out now!! @mertalas @marcuspiggot A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:20am PST

All of the women are also featured in the magazine rocking a series of power outfits that remind everyone that they aren’t just sexy, but kick-ass as well.

