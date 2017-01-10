Kate Beckinsale Posts Incredibly Strange, But Incredibly Sexy Photo On Social Media

On Monday morning, Kate Beckinsale posted a wildly sexy snap on social media. At first glance, the photo seems like a standard picture of the Underworld star showing off her killer body. However, upon reading the caption, the post takes a rather strange turn.

Beckinsale posted the steamy picture with the caption: “It’s Monday morning. Sniff your armpit and then try to twist your own head off who’s with me @shape.”

The 43-year-old actress was pictured in a white bikini top with her toned figure on full display. While it may appear that she is holding her hair up to strike a seductive pose, the Hollywood superstar hilariously explained that she is actually trying to get a whiff of her armpit.

From the photo it’s clear to tell that Beckinsale takes her fitness seriously. She was recently featured on the cover of Shape magazine, and Beckinsale described how she manages to keep her body trim and toned.

“Hard-core workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” she said. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy.” Learn more here.

While this post might have been humor mixed with sexy, Kate Beckinsale is no stranger to showing off some serious skin on social media. Check out her steamiest Instagram pics here.

To see more from Kate Beckinsale, be sure to check out Underworld: Blood War, which hit theaters this past weekend.

Underworld: Blood Wars follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale), as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.

The cast for the film also includes: Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Lara Pulver (Sherlock), James Faulkner (Game of Thrones), Peter Andersson (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), newcomer Clementine Nicholson, Bradley James (A&E’s Damien), and Daisy Head (Fallen).

Is this one of your favorite Kate Beckinsale Instagram posts?

