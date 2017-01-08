Kate Beckinsale Posts Even More Sexy Pictures To Ring In The New Year

Kate Beckinsale brought in the new year in the best way possible. The 43-year-old actress shared some sexy new snaps on Instagram that had her social media followers going absolutely crazy.

The first steamy image shows the Underworld star rocking a yellow bikini bottom and a navy blue sports bra. Beckinsale posted the photo in the caption: “Buh bye 2016. Lots of love to everyone for a safe and happy new year.”

Buh bye 2016. Lots of love to everyone for a safe and happy new year ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:56pm PST

In the second photo, Beckinsale put her flowing brunette locks, and toned figure on display with her back was towards the camera. She shared the photo with the caption: “@Shape Jan/Feb 2017 raw outtake from monitor. On stands Jan 3.”

@Shape Jan/Feb 2017 raw outtake from monitor . On stands Jan 3 A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:26am PST

Beckinsale was recently featured in Shape magazine, she explained to the publications how she maintains her rocking figure.

“I don’t drink alcohol,” she said. “I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic. I basically wake up, eat breakfast, and then work out. I prefer to get it done in the morning.”

“That said I don’t naturally get up early,” the Love & Friendship star said. “It would be much better for me if the entire world went to bed at 4 am and woke up at noon. But it doesn’t so I’m usually staggering around first thing.”

“Hard-core workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” she said. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy.”

“I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat,” she said. “I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

“I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill,” she said. “That part is torture. But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t bear it, and it changes to something else.”

