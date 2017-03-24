Kate Beckinsale Celebrated National Puppy Day With One Hanging Out Of Her Bra

Kate Beckinsale celebrated National Puppy Day on Thursday in one of the most bizarre ways possible. The Underworld: Blood Wars star took to social media to reveal a video that showed her carrying her two adorable pups as one was hanging out of her bra and the other sticking out of her pants.

The 43-year-old actress captioned the clip: “Happy #nationalpuppyday also #tbt to when I was fostering six puppies and these two had the most separation anxiety and wanted to be carried constantly or they wept. I needed my arms so this was the solve that day. So happy @chicanddalepups went to the most loving home imaginable with @lancebass and @michaelturchinart. And thank you to @wagsandwalks and @vanderpumpdogs for all the work you do. #bunkbeds.”

The humorous images show the brunette beauty wearing a tattered white tank top and a pair of skintight yoga pants. Beckinsale’s precious pups could be seen cradled in the actress’ clothing with one peeking out of her bra and the other chilling in her pants pocket.

The hilarious post was a slam dunk with Beckinsale’s followers as they viewed the video more than 162k times, and dished out more than 24k likes.

Earlier on Thursday, Kate Beckinsale shared a stunning selfie that put her Hollywood good looks on full display. True to her unique style, the Pearl Harbor alum posted the pic was an outrageously funny caption.

“Here’s some sh*t i’ve been thinking about: 1. The three best smelling celebrities are @trewrussellbrand, @khloekardashian and @common, in reverse order. I did not know a human being could smell as AMAZING as @common. 2. James Joyce wouldn’t go anywhere without a pair of doll’s panties in his pocket. 3. It is illegal to molest a squirrel in Minnesota as it is in Nevada for any member of the legislature to conduct official business in a penis costume WHILE THE LEGISLATURE IS IN SESSION. Otherwise I think you’re good. These things keep me up at night.”

