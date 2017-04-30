Kate Beckinsale Posts Leggy Licking Photo

It’s easy to get carried away with the carefree vibe of photo shoots, but Kate Beckinsale recently shared a moment in which she wished she had rejected a photographer’s request.

Let’s learn from this about saying “no thank you,that’s very much not my vibe but thanks for asking me and do feel free to lick your guitar yourself” A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

Despite her impressively toned legs being on full display in the photo, she added the caption, “Let’s learn from this about saying “no thank you,that’s very much not my vibe but thanks for asking me and do feel free to lick your guitar yourself.”

Considering Beckinsale isn’t known as a musician, it’s anyone’s guess as to how the guitar got involved in the first place, let alone why the photographer might have thought it was a good idea for her to lick it.

The actress has been earning fans throughout her career, starring in films like Serendipity and Pearl Harbor, but her turn as the werewolf-hunting vampire Selene in the Underworld franchise is what connected most with audiences. Since that film’s debut almost 15 years ago, she has starred in its four sequels, including one released earlier this year.

In addition to her acting roles in the horror/fantasy genre, Beckinsale has earned a reputation for her goofy social media posts, happily dressing up as a character from Lord of the Rings or adding a silly caption to any of her posts. Of course, the actress is also as gorgeous as ever, which certainly helped her almost 800,000 followers on Instagram.

