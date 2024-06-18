Kate Beckinsale Warns of Scammers Posing as Her to 'Date' Men and Steal Their Money

Kate Beckinsale has taken to social media to caution her fans about a scammer who has been impersonating her online with the intent of extorting money from unsuspecting victims. On Tuesday, the Underworld star used her platform to expose an alleged catfisher who has been exploiting her identity and image to deceive vulnerable individuals, particularly elderly men, into parting with their hard-earned cash.

Beckinsale shared two alarming screenshots on Instagram, showing messages from concerned family members claiming their elderly fathers have fallen victim to the scammer. One message, sent to a friend of the actress, requested confirmation that Beckinsale was not, in fact, romantically involved with the sender's father in California.

The message read, "If there is any way you can confirm that your friend Kate Beckinsale is not dating my elderly father in California, I will gladly donate to a charity of your choice." The sender further revealed that their father was firmly "convinced" that Beckinsale had proposed to him via text message.

The second message shared a similar troubling account, stating, "My elderly dad is being scammed out of lots of money by someone claiming to be you. If you read this, please send a message back to state you are not asking him for money as he does not believe his family."

In her Instagram post, Beckinsale called the scammers out for their deceptive actions. She wrote, "This is such a s—y horrible thing to do and it's not the first time an elderly man has been scammed out of actually a lot of money — hundreds of thousands of dollars. Whoever is doing this is disgusting and evil."

The actress made it clear that any message claiming to be from her, asking for money, is a scam. She asserted that she would never engage in such behavior, stating, "any message pretending to me is a scammer and I will never be dming anyone asking for money."

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Beckinsale has had to deal with the consequences of scammers exploiting her identity. According to The Independent, the Pearl Harbor actress revealed that she was forced to relocate in 2021 after multiple scam victims arrived at her doorstep.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from 2023, Beckinsale recounted the harrowing experience, revealing that during the lockdown period, several men who had been catfished traveled from out of state to Los Angeles, believing they were in a relationship with her. These individuals had been provided with her home address and arrived at her doorstep late at night on separate occasions over several weeks.

The actress and her then-boyfriend were left terrified by the ordeal. The catfished men humiliated and, in some cases, arrested served as a stark reminder of how devious scammers can be. Beckinsale ultimately had no choice but to move to a new residence, as the culprits remained at large. In light of these distressing incidents, Beckinsale's message to her followers is crystal clear: if you believe you are communicating with her online, you are being scammed.