Kate Beckinsale Carries Puppy In Sports Bra In New Instagram Pic

Kate Beckinsale shared an all-new photo showing her carrying an adorable puppy inside her sports bra. The Underworld: Blood Wars actress took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share the snap.

The 43-year-old actress shared the pic with the caption: “They just like to be by your heart…even if your sports bra may have belonged to a pregnant woman in the 1800s.”

They just like to be by your heart ❤️ even if your sports bra may have belonged to a pregnant woman in the 1800s A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:29pm PST

Just like in most of her social media snaps, the mother-of-one added her unique brand of humor to the post with the hilarious caption. Since sharing on Instagram, Beckinsale’s photo racked up more than 30k likes and hundreds of comments from her followers.

In the photo, the precious pup looks like it is asleep while resting inside Kate’s white bra as she snapped a selfie.

The Love & Friendship actress is no stranger to sharing photos that flaunts her incredibly toned figure.

Last week, Kate posed for a steamy photoshoot while rocking a revealing crop-top and skintight, black skirt. She was perched on the desk in what appears to be a plant greenhouse, and seductively stared away from the camera.

Beckinsale humorously captioned the snap: “I so rarely get the opportunity to just kick back and aim my arse into some foliage that when it comes up I seize it with both hands #sundays.”

I so rarely get the opportunity to just kick back and aim my arse into some foliage that when it comes up I seize it with both hands #sundays A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:40am PST

Beckinsale also recently explained how she manages to maintain her fit physique.

“I basically wake up, eat breakfast, and then work out. I prefer to get it done in the morning,” she said. “That said I don’t naturally get up early. It would be much better for me if the entire world went to bed at 4am and woke up at noon. But it doesn’t, so I’m usually staggering around first thing.”

Judging by her Instagram snaps, whatever Kate Beckinsale is doing is clearly working!

To keep up with Kate Beckinsale, follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing this snap of Kate Beckinsale carrying a pup in her sports bra?

