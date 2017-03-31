Kate Beckinsale Reveals Booty-Less Chaps Pic (Kind Of)

Popculture

Kate Beckinsale is a both a badass action movie star and gorgeous leading lady. She is infinitely talented and, as it turns out, has a middle-school-boy-level sense of humor. Take this Instagram booty pic she posted, for example…

At just a brief glance, it looks like Kate is baring her whole bottom and wearing a pair of butt-less chaps.

When you look closer, however, you can see that what’s really going on here is that she’s wearing a fake butt prop, most commonly used for a Halloween costume, or something to that effect.

Still, though, the real win here, regardless of it not being a full-on shot of her bare behind, is that we’ve learned that, just like any regular person, Kate Beckinsale loves making butt jokes.

Full disclosure, this isn’t her first butt joke on Instagram THIS WEEK. A few days ago she posted this candid shot of, presumably, actor Michael Sheen, who is the father of her only child, Lily.

Keep up the good work, Kate.

