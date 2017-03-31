Kate Beckinsale Reveals Booty-Less Chaps Pic (Kind Of)

Kate Beckinsale is a both a badass action movie star and gorgeous leading lady. She is infinitely talented and, as it turns out, has a middle-school-boy-level sense of humor. Take this Instagram booty pic she posted, for example…

When it’s raining or I’m having one of those days I remember that my mother knows how to have fun with a false arse and I instantly cheer up #mondaymotivation #legend #buffalostance A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

At just a brief glance, it looks like Kate is baring her whole bottom and wearing a pair of butt-less chaps.

When you look closer, however, you can see that what’s really going on here is that she’s wearing a fake butt prop, most commonly used for a Halloween costume, or something to that effect.

Still, though, the real win here, regardless of it not being a full-on shot of her bare behind, is that we’ve learned that, just like any regular person, Kate Beckinsale loves making butt jokes.

Full disclosure, this isn’t her first butt joke on Instagram THIS WEEK. A few days ago she posted this candid shot of, presumably, actor Michael Sheen, who is the father of her only child, Lily.

What were the qualities you were looking for in the father of your child ?Honestly, just that je ne sais quoi and an affinity for rabbits A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Keep up the good work, Kate.

