Photo Shows Kate Beckinsale Is A Huge Fan Of Floral Bikinis

One of the best things about acting is that it allows the performer an opportunity to pretend to be someone else and live a life incredibly different from their own. This can apply to a change in lifestyle, interpersonal relationships, and even one’s image. A perfect example of this dichotomy would be Kate Beckinsale, who has played the leather-clad Selene in five Underworld films, but constantly posts photos of herself in skimpy floral bikinis.

In the Underworld franchise, Selene is a vampire that aims to destroy all of the rival werewolves, leading her to wear thicker outfits to prevent her skin from the bumps and bruises one might accumulate while hunting vampires.

The franchise has yet to explore any sequences in which Selene would be wearing a bikini, so we can’t say exactly how drastic the differences are between Beckinsale’s personal style and her on-screen counterpart, but considering sunlight is one of the biggest threats to the vampire community, we doubt Selene even owns a swimsuit.

The actress has portrayed Selene in five different installments over the last 14 years, making it one of the longest-running roles of a performer.

Earlier this year, actor Hugh Jackman laid his character of Wolverine to rest in Logan after 17 years, appearing in nine different films to portray the character. In the world of horror, Robert Englund has played the villainous Freddy Krueger in eight different films over the course of 30 years.

We have no reason to think Beckinsale would turn her back on portraying Selene in as many opportunities as she is given, but with a relatively low turnout for the most recent outing, it’s tough to say how many more Underworld adventures there might be.

From films like Pearl Harbor to Serendipity to Click, the actress has proven her skills in a wide variety of genres, but fans seemed to most connect with her and her werewolf butt-kicking abilities.

