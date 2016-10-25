Kate Beckinsale And Husband Len Wiseman Reportedly Divorcing

Well, it looks like yet another famous Hollywood couple is about to call it quits. Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale and director husband Len Wiseman are reportedly headed for divorce, according to TMZ.

Yes, this is reportedly happening, but we need to remember this talk surfaced almost exactly a year ago. Wiseman filed the divorce and cited irreconcilable differences.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We will continue to keep a beat on how the couple is doing, but if they are truly divorcing, we wish them both well.

Developing…

[H/T TMZ, Daily Mail]