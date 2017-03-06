Kardashian Sisters Look Positively Groovy In Retro Themed Road Trip Pic

Look out Palm Springs, cause the Kardashian sisters are on a road trip to visit you and they look incredible.

Palm Springs 🌴 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Kim Kardashian posted this pic of her with sisters Kourtney and Khloe standing beside an old school Chevy and doing their best impression of 70’s starlets.

Front and center is big sis Kourt, styling in some stone-washed cutoffs with high heels, and a crop top that shows off her fit stomach. Next up is the mommy mogul herself, Kim, donning some high-waist jeans and tank-style top that is very flattering to her curvy figure, and sporting hair so perfectly straight it would make 1970’s Cher jealous. Bringing up the rear is little sis Khloe, who rocks a pair of torn-up jeans and a tight white t-shirt with some fizzy slippers. She looks lie she walked right off the set of Dazed and Confused.

Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

No word on what the girls are doing in Palm Springs. It could be a business thing. It could just be for a fun sisters-getaway.

Either way, there’s a good possibility it’ll be documented on their massively popular reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Road Trip!!!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:50am PST

