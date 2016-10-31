Kardashian Sisters Confront Rob After He Goes Missing

On Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian sisters confronted their younger brother Rob after he went missing for several days.

Rob Kardashian failed to make an appearance at his grandmother M.J.’s birthday in San Diego, but later resurfaced back in Los Angeles.

Before Rob showed up back in town, Khloe Kardashian was going off about him and saying that Rob has been acting “crazy” and that his behavior has been “f**ked up!”

“Of course now that we’re back in L.A., Rob conveniently is found and answers his phone and unblocks all of us all of a sudden,” Khloe said. “And you know it’s ridiculous he keeps doing this disappearing act.”

After being confronted by his sisters face to face, Rob finally told them where he disappeared to instead of going to grandma’s birthday party.

“I just didn’t want to hear from everyone about anything regarding anything so I just choose to block everybody and that’s it,” Rob said.

The 29-year-old reality star then admitted that he went to Las Vegas instead of going to his grandmother M.J.’s birthday party. He was aware that it wasn’t as important to go to Vegas as it was to go to San Diego, but he explained that he got into a “little disagreement” with his pregnant fiancé Blac Chyna.

In response, the Kardashian sisters told Rob that he needed to “communicate more” so they can help him understand what he’s going through.

Rob also said revealed to his sisters that his relationship with Blac Chyna is “all good” for the moment, even though they still like to “push each other’s buttons” all the time.

Over the last few months, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been going through quite a tumultuous period in their relationship. Rob has been the subject of a criminal investigation, Blac Chyna has been accused of cheating with her former musician boyfriend Pilot Jones, and Rob has gone missing several times.

Even through all the rumors of the couple splitting, they are still together and excited to have their baby girl very soon.

Here’s what else went down on Sunday night’s episode of KUWTK: Kim Kardashian’s adorable daughter North West has her 2nd violin lesson, Scott Disick brings back his alter ego Lord Disick, and Khloe and the Kardashian sisters are forming a “better relationship” with Blac Chyna.

What do you think about Rob Kardashian disappearing for several days and blocking his family on his cell phone?

