Kanye West’s Childhood Home To Become Music Museum And Recording Studio

Kanye West’s friend and frequent collaborator Rhymefest announced through his Instagram that he has purchased the performer’s childhood home on the Southside of Chicago with the goal of turning it into a “community arts incubator.”

Posed in front of the house he purchased, Rhymefest addressed his fans by saying, “”I’m excited to announce the purchase of Kanye’s childhood home as a community Arts incubator. It will be the first of our Nationwide Lite-Houses. A state of the art recording studio, a curriculum space for @dondashouse and southside music museam [sic]. We want to show bright spots in communities thatve been divested from, we know more Lights exist here, they just need to be activated. Please click the link in my bio & Donate to DondasHouse, support our efforts to support our youth. #givingtuesday.”

Donda’s House, named after West’s late mother, was founded with the goal of providing youths ages 14-24 with access to premium arts instruction, no matter what experience they had in music writing, performing, or recording.

Rhymefest’s songwriting credits include Kanye West’s Grammy award-winning “Jesus Walks” as well as 2014’s Golden Globe-winning “Glory” in the Best Original Song category.

