Kanye West Begged Kim Kardashian To Stay With Him

Despite the rumors that everything is all fine and dandy between Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, it appears that the celebrities aren’t as “okay” as their sources claimed. News has recently come to light that Kardashian was considering leaving the rapper. But Kanye managed to convince her to stay.

A friend of Kardashian’s recently said that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that she had wanted to end her marriage. However, West somehow managed to convince Kardashian that it was better that she stayed.

According to the same friend, West promised to continue getting therapy following his November break down. At the time the “Fade” rapper had suffered from “temporary psychosis.”

“Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy,” said the source. “He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy.”

While West was suffering trough his psychosis, he went through a very dark period, where he would go off on rants. He even got to the point where he was offending some of the couple’s high profile friends, like Jay Z and Beyonce.

“[Kardashian] didn’t realize how much of Kanye’s behavior stems from a mental illness,” said her friend. “When he’s doing the things his therapists tell him to do, she is so much happier.”

As part of his treatment, Kanye is on a bit of a forgiveness tour. He has already contacted Jay Z and apologized for ranting about him. The two couples even visited each other recently to put the past behind them.

Right now, Kardashian and West are busy working on their relationship and reconnecting. They are even making time for dates out with each other. Hopefully this will help put everything behind them.

