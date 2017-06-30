Kaley Cuoco Reveals Wild Big Bang Theory Yoga Picture

In The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco brings lovable charm to Penny, a down-to-earth girl who helps shed some light on the real world to the socially award genius scientists at the show’s core. From offering advice about women to showing them how a lay-person might interpret their behavior, Penny is always happy to help the nerds when they’re in need of a new perspective. During one episode, Penny hoped to open up some of their minds by showing them yoga, offering them opportunities to stay in shape while also exercising their mind through meditation. Cuoco couldn’t help but show off her natural abilities by showcasing a behind-the-scenes shot of the yoga sequence.

A post shared by @normancook on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

Penny might not have as high of an IQ as the other characters on the show, but as you can see in the photo above, she still had plenty of talents. Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh on the hit show, couldn’t quite keep up with Cuoco’s athleticism and took a tumble. Also, of note, Cuoco wore yoga pants in during the scene in question so the above snap gave a pretty revealing glimpse of Cuoco’s impressive physique.

