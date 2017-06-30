Kaley Cuoco And Boyfriend Pose For Pic As Bulldog Taps Him In ‘That Area’

Part of what makes owning a dog so exciting is the animal’s unpredictability. No matter how long you’ve owned a canine companion, you never know exactly how they’ll react to different situations, often leading to incredibly adorable moments. However, in the case of Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook’s dog, that unpredictability can sometimes lead to some discomfort. Cuoco recently posted a photo on Instagram in which her dog had a surprising response to Cook lifting her up into his arms.

Although the photo might appear to be an uncomfortable situation for Cook, the smiles on both his and Cuoco’s faces show that they found the humor in the situation instead of the potential pain.

The couple has multiple dogs and often ride horses, so they’ve clearly grown accustomed to the unpredictable nature of animals and have learned to handle any discomfort that might come from spending time with furry friends.

Cuoco and Cook post photos of their pets just as often as they post photos of themselves on their social media pages, helping them become incredibly popular accounts. Whether you think the couple is cute or their pets are adorable, there’s plenty to like on Instagram.

Another way Cuoco has amassed over 3 million followers is from regularly posting behind-the-scenes photos from her sitcom The Big Bang Theory, showing funny, touching, or bizarre moments that don’t make the airwaves.

Premiering in 2007, Big Bang Theory has become one of the most successful sitcoms of all times, regularly dominating weekly ratings.

The series shows the trials and tribulations of a group of five geeky, awkward, and brilliant people who are pursuing careers in science. Cuoco plays Penny on the series, who works as a waitress, and helps keep the other characters grounded in reality. In addition to helping bring the characters back down to earth, Penny also gets to play dumb in many situations, as she’s sharing scenes with supposed geniuses.

The show is currently in its tenth season with the finale airing this May.

Are you a fan of te Big Bang Theory? Do you enjoy the behind-the-scenes looks she shares on her social media accounts? Let us know in the comments!

