Kaley Cuoco ‘Can’t Choose’ Between Boyfriend Karl Cook and Her Dog in Adorable Photo

Kaley Cuoco is one lucky lady!

The actress shared a sweet photo on Instagram late Sunday night of herself caught in the middle of her boyfriend, Karl Cook, and her English bulldog, Tank, ET reports.

I can’t choose 😂🐶 A photo posted by @normancook on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:41pm PST

“I can’t choose,” the 30-year-old captioned the photo. We would agree with her because they are both so adorable!

But we may have a clue on which side Cuoco is leaning towards just based on her kissy body language to her dog.

However, that doesn’t mean The Big Bang Theory actress isn’t completely smitten with her beau.

The actress gushed about her relationship with Cook on The Talk. “We met at a horse show, I finally found my horse guy,” Cuoco shared. “It was very meant to be. We shared a passion for horses and dogs… It’s been lovely.”

Cook has some competition when it comes to Cuoco’s four-legged friends. The actress shared a photo back in June of the couple kissing her horse with the caption, “Not sure who I miss more.”

Not sure who I miss more 🤓😘🐴👫💗 A photo posted by @normancook on Jun 6, 2016 at 6:12pm PDT

