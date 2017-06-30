Kaley Cuoco Reveals An Inspirational Big Bang Theory Photo That Is All The Smiles

Kaley Cuoco revealed an all new behind-the-scenes Big Bang Theory photo that will bring a tear to your eye. The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday night to post a photo that showed her giving a huge hug to a young admirer on the set of the wildly popular CBS sitcom.

The blond bombshell captioned the snap: “Nicky thought I made his night, but he actually made mine…#ebkids.org let’s find a cure now.”

The black and white image shows Kaley Cuoco wrapping up an adorable youngster while seated on the infamous BBT couch. As Cuoco pulls the boy closer to her, he has his eyes closed and an ear-to-ear smile on his face.

The precious photo drew a massive amount of likes and support from Kaley Cuoco’s loyal following. In less than a day after posting, the pic racked up more than 83k likes and hundreds of comments.

Earlier in the day, the Wedding Ringer star shared another photo from the set of the Big Bang Theory that caused a stir on social media. Cuoco posed for a snap with Doug the Pug and it is one of the cutest things you will see all week.

Cuoco shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “@itsdougthepug took time out of his busy schedule to visit our set @bigbangtheory_cbs…not kidding. He has a larger itinerary than me. He’s also as squishy and delicious as he looks.”

