Jwoww Reveals Video Of Her In Drawstring Bra

Jwoww just shared her steamiest post on social media of all time. The Jersey Shore alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to unleash a video that showed her topless with a barely-there bra, and it will take your breath away.

The mother of two captioned the video: “#ad Peel [check mark emoji] Stick [check mark emoji] Pull the Clasp [check mark emoji] With the @sneakyvaunt push up, backless, strapless cleavage just became possible. They’ve only just launched, definitely go check them out!”

In the clip, Jwoww, real name Jennifer Farley, is taking a video in the mirror to show off her new drawstring bra. The 31-year-old reality star filmed herself tugging on the drawstring that pulled her ample cleavage together. She then showed off the results for the camera, and it is clear to see that this bra is truly going to be a revolutionary fashion accessory.

As you might have guessed, the brunette beauty’s adoring fans totally lost their minds after she posted this racy footage. In less than a day, the video was viewed more than 684k times with hundreds of Jwoww’s followers commenting about how stunning she looked.

This incredible new underwear item has quickly become hugely popular with many A-list female celebs. Earlier on Wednesday, fashion mogul Amber Rose shared a risqué video that showed her modeling this same exact bra and jiggling her enormous assets for the camera. Check out Amber Rose’s wildly sexy video here.

When Jwoww isn’t showing off her hourglass shape in scantily clad pics on social media, she frequently shares photos and videos of her adorable children.

On Wednesday morning, the MTV star posted a clip that showed her and her daughter Meilani attempting to make the infamous enchanted rose from the Beauty and the Beast.

She shared the heartwarming video on Instagram with the caption: “Me and Meilani DIY the Enchanted Rose from @beautyandthebeast – which I’m DYING to see! Watch it on my YT channel! @awestruck.”

Me and Meilani DIY the Enchanted Rose from @beautyandthebeast—which I’m DYING to see! Watch it on my YT channel! @awestruck 🌹https://bit.ly/2noB3m3 A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

