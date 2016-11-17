Justin Bieber Sobs Like A Baby During Performance In Germany

Justin Bieber’s emotions got the better of him again, this time on stage in Frankfurt, Germany.

The pop star broke down into tears while singing Purpose, wiping them away with Metallica shirt. As he sat on the edge of the stage singing the inspirational song, he began crying. His face turned red and he smiled as he blotted his cheeks with this shirt, and the crowd loved him for it even more.

Bieber managed to collect himself long enough to continue the song, but a few moments later he had to pull the microphone away as he began sobbing again. The crowd cheered for him, and Bieber’s face turned red.

[ H/T Hollywood Life ]