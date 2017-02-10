Justin Bieber Returns To Instagram With Shirtless Selfies

Justin Bieber has officially returned to social media.

The Grammy winner, who swore off Instagram in August after an online feud with Selena Gomez, returned posting a plethora of photos to IG. And what better way to come back than with a shirtless selfie to get all the Beliebers hyped.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Biebs puts his toned tummy on display and captioned his semi-naked look, “SOO MUCH CONTENT.”

SOO MUCH CONTENT A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

The Let Me Love You singer had partied at West Hollywood hot spot Bootsy Bellows on Monday night. He included a group shot from the All-Star Celebrity Shootout hockey tournament on January 28, which he called “one of the highlights of my life.” And he also posted a fist-bumping picture with two gentlemen captioned, “Weirdest moment.”

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

Weirdest moment A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Bieber got even more intimate in another shot of himself thrusting his finger into an unfortunate pal’s nose.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

Bieber also shared selfies of him hanging out with DJ Martin Garrix in a music studio, so fans are already speculating a collaboration between the two musicians.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

It seems the pop star wanted to return to the social medium to show fans that everything is going well for him in the wake of ex-girlfriend Gomez’s new romance with The Weeknd. Although he hasn’t officially commented about the new relationship, he did get caught saying he doesn’t particularly enjoy The Weeknd’s music.

“Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song,” Bieber replied, talking to TMZ. “That s–t’s wack.”

More: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reportedly Not Living Together | Kourtney Kardashian And Justin Bieber Spotted Together | Kylie Jenner Reveals Full See-Through Pic, Crown And All

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Daily Mail, Instagram @justinbieber]