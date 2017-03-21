Justin Bieber Shows Off Massive Eagle Tattoo

Pop superstar Justin Bieber showcased his latest ink in a new Snapchat selfie on Monday night. The 23-year-old took to social media to reveal a massive eagle tattoo on his stomach.

The new ink is located directly above Bieber’s belly button and below his “Son of God” tattoo.

Justin Bieber, who recently wrapped up his Purpose world tour, has covered a significant portion of his 5-foot-9-inch frame in tattoos. The last time anyone counted, the musician had more than 56 tats on his body. His two latest additions were the sprawled eagle on his stomach and a growling grizzly bear on his left pec muscle.

Other artwork on Justin’s chest includes a crown, a seagull, a crucifix, the word “forgive,” and also the year of his mother’s birth, 1975, etched in roman numerals on his collar bone, according to Daily Mail.

The “Sorry” singer also showed off his tattoos while going shirtless to a bar, where he danced with an elderly patron. Bieber took to Instagram to share a photo of the heartwarming moment.

It’s possible that Justin getting new ink is his unique way of coping with his irritation that his former flame Selena Gomez is now dating R&B star The Weeknd. In a recent interview, Justin threw shade at the “Feel It Coming” crooner.

Bieber was asked what his favorite song was at the moment, and he reportedly said, “Starboy by The Weeknd,” before erupting in laughter.

He once again made fun of The Weeknd during a brief interview in which he was asked whether he would listen to the 27-year-old’s music.

“Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song, that’s just wack,” he said.

