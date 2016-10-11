Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears Just A Few To Headline 2016 Jingle Ball Tour

The lineups for the 2016 Jingle Ball Tour has finally been released, and the artists that will be performing make up an amazing roster of musical talent.

Previously, iHeart Radio revealed that Charlie Puth, Daya, Diplo, and Fifth Harmony will be heading out on this year’s national tour in select cities. However, the news has just been released regarding the other artists that will be joining them.

The superstar artists that will be rocking out in some major cities are: Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Lukas Graham, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, and many more.

The musicians appearing at each concert will vary by city, but there is an incredible group of artists set to perform at every location.

According to iHeart Radio, the 2016 Jingle Ball Tour, presented by Capital One, will be making stops in major cities such as Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Paul/Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

To get pre-sale tickets, Capital One cardholders can go to www.iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Also, you can head over to iHeart Radio to see what artists will be performing in each city.

For those who can’t attend the concerts in person, the event will be streamed live on CWTV.com, The CW App, and iHeartMedia Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) stations across the country.

[H/T iHeart]