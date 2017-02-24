Filming Begins On Jurassic World 2

Time to bust out of the high heels and escape some dinosaurs!

While production news has been swirling around regarding Jurassic World 2′s shooting in London, we now have official confirmation.

Series star Bryce Dallas Howard posted to Twitter, revealing her character of Claire is back and ready to kick (or save) some dino tail.

“We have an asset out of containment. Put ACU on alert. This not a drill.” Day 1.#jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 #thisisnotadrill pic.twitter.com/Rend3l0PxZ — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) February 24, 2017

She writes, “We have an asset out of containment. Put ACU on alert. This not a drill.”

Howard follows up the quote from the first film with by saying, “Day 1.”

The actor will share the screen with Chris Pratt and B.D. Wong who are both reprising their roles from the first film.

Little is known about the plot thus far, except that it will deal with animal rights. Writer (and director of the first film) Colin Trevorrow has stated that the film would recognize issues of animal abuse in terms of how the dinosaurs are treated.

This is backed up with new information that hints the dinosaurs will be trained and armed for battlefield deployment, which Vincent D’Onofrio’s villainous character from the first film pushed for.

Developments surrounding the marketing and promotion of the film have hinted toward these plot points, but we likely won’t get confirmation at least until an official synopsis is released.

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018.

In Jurassic World, located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. When the massive creature escapes, it sets off a chain reaction that causes the other dinos to run amok. Now, it’s up to a former military man and animal expert (Chris Pratt) to use his special skills to save two young boys and the rest of the guests from an all-out, prehistoric assault.