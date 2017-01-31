Jurassic World 2 Filming Location Finally Revealed

Hollywood is preparing to get Jurassic once again, as the sequel to the record-breaking Jurassic World is gearing up for production this year.

Many aspects of the film have ben kept a secret up to this point, but one of those cats has finally been let out of the bag.

In a recent interview, director JA Bayona revealed that a location for the film’s production has finally been locked down.

Bayona said that the countryside of Brecon Beacons in Wales will be the main filming location for Jurassic World 2.

There hasn’t been any indication as to what kind of scenes could be filmed in this location, but it seems that it will facilitate a large amount of the movie.

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 22, 2018.

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu/Rumored), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

In Jurassic World, located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. When the massive creature escapes, it sets off a chain reaction that causes the other dinos to run amok. Now, it’s up to a former military man and animal expert (Chris Pratt) to use his special skills to save two young boys and the rest of the guests from an all-out, prehistoric assault.

