Judge Joseph Wapner From ‘The People’s Court’ Dead At 97

The People’s Court launched initially in 1981 and quickly became a sensation on daytime TV. The show’s star, Judge Joseph Wapner, helped usher in a slew of imitators over the following decades, from Judge Judy to Judge Joe Brown. Sadly, Judge Wapner has passed away at the age of 97.

The People’s Court captured the attention of pop culture, going on to be parodied regularly on Saturday Night Live and becoming an obsession of one of the lead characters in Rain Man.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Bill Paxton Dies at 61

Wapner first went to the hospital last week after complaints of breathing problems. His condition worsened and he was released to his home under hospice care up until he passed away.

Before Wapner became a household name through the TV series, he served as L.A. County Superior Court judge for 20 years.

Following his exit from the series in 1993, the show re-launched with former New York City mayor Ed Koch as the show’s primary judge. In 1999, Koch was replaced by Judge Jerry Sheindlin (husband to “Judge Judy). Judge Marilyn Milian took over the series in 2001 and has been hosting ever since.

Our thoughts go out to Wapner’s family and friends in this difficult time.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T TV Line]