Josh and Anna Duggar Expecting Baby No. 5

The Duggar family has to keep on counting!

Josh and Anna Duggar have announced that they are expecting a fifth child.

The couple shared the happy news on the family blog, writing, “As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

The news comes two years after scandal shook their family. The 29-year-old Duggar son spent time in rehab after news broke that he had been accused of inappropriately touching multiple young girls.

The couple is already parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 3, and Meredith, 19.

