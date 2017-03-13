Jonah Hill Looks Unrecognizable In New Slimmed Down Photos

Before he was known as “Academy Award-Nominated Jonah Hill,” the actor was known for his comedic roles, most notably his breakout performance in Superbad. In the film, Hill was teamed up with Michael Cera as two teens desperate to find alcohol on one of the last days of school, thinking that would be their only chance to fulfill their romantic pursuits of long-time crushes. Superbad and other subsequent comedic projects often involved humor centered around Hill being overweight, but to look at the star now, the younger version of the actor is almost unrecognizable. You can see photos of the transformation over at the Daily Mail.

Hill’s weight has fluctuated dramatically over the years, all depending on the types of film roles he was pursuing. When he starred in 21 Jump Street in 2012, he was playing someone who has gone through police academy training, requiring him to get into shape. In the years after Jump Street, he’s had roles in films like Moneyball, The Wolf of Wall Street, and War Dogs, all which require him to be characters that were less concerned with their figures, resulting in his weight increasing.

When speaking to NY Mag back in 2011 as he was in the process of losing weight, he opened up about his physical changes over the years. “I met you guys — meaning everyone, media, audiences, strangers — when I was 21 or 22 years old, with Superbad,” Hill said. “And I was a kid — I was drinking beer, smoking weed all the time… who I was then is a lot different than who I am now. So being healthier came along with maturity.”

The star continued, “And it’s hard, because a lot of times people want you to be the guy you were when they met you. And I love doing funny movies, but I want to mature, literally, in how I treat myself.”

Many performers have earned their highest acclaim when they were forced to drastically change their physique for a character, like Robert De Niro gaining weight for his role in Raging Bull or Tom Hanks and Jared Leto for losing weight for their performances in Philadelphia and Dallas Buyers Club, respectively.

