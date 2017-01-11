Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Are Going All Out On Attacks Against Each Other

The divorce settlement between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is getting extremely heated. The 30-year-old actress recently filed new legal documents that claim her estranged husband has failed to pay the $7 million amount that the couple originally agreed upon.

While Amber maintains that Johnny has not fulfilled his duties outlined in the divorce settlement, the Pirates of the Caribbean star believes his ex is simply making an attempt to stay relevant in the public eye.

“It is clear that she is intent on prolonging resolution and continuing litigation as long as the public’s attention will allow,” Depp’s lawyer said in the legal docs, according to TMZ.

Previous court docs from Depp’s team read: “Amber wants to maintain the media’s attention and thereby preserve her own fleeting relevance, and Amber wants to secure a more favorable deal than she previously negotiated.”

Despite Johnny’s claims, Amber says that he is the one trying to drag out the process. “I want my life back,” she said in her docs,” I want to be divorced from Johnny now.”

Last week, reports surfaced that Heard was attempting to rearrange their original agreement to ask for more money.

Depp’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, described the move as a “blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame.” Wasser continued by saying that Heard is making “an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees.”

Prior to Heard requesting that the case be re-opened to negotiation, Johnny Depp filed documents to have Heard pay him $100k to cover legal fees.

Amber Heard’s attorney, Pierce O’Donnell, called the request “laughable.”

“It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed,” he said. “We look forward to prevailing in court – and to getting sick children and women in need of the money that Mr. Depp is denying them.”

The former lovebirds first met on the set of 2011 film The Rum Diary. They tied the knot in February of 2015. Fifteen months later, Heard claimed that Depp physically abused her.

What are your thoughts about these most recent developments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorce?

