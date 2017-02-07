John Wick: Chapter 2 Super Bowl Spot Released

The latest TV spot for John Wick: Chapter 2 pokes fun at its box office competition for the Valentine’s Day weekend.

The Super Bowl ad borrows some tag lines from Fifty Shades Darker, encouraging fans to “slip into something a shade darker.”

The clip then goes full throttle with the Keanu Reeves-led action film while also previewing showdowns with Lawrence Fishburn, Common, and Ruby Rose.

There are some brutal moments in the trailer, showing Wick getting manhandled a couple of times by way of vehicular combat.

But if there’s anything we know about this film it’s that you can’t keep a good professional down, and John Wick is sure to dish out more punishment than he receives.

Check out the Super Bowl spot before John Wick: Chapter 2 releases next week.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane. Principal photography on John Wick: Chapter 2 began in October 2015.

John Wick: Chapter 2 opens in theaters on Feb. 10, 2017.

