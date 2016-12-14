John Mayer Takes Shot At Taylor Swift Regarding Her Birthday

Looks like John Mayer can’t seem to shake it off thinking about Taylor Swift on her birthday. The 39-year-old musician seemingly threw shade at the “Blank Space” singer on Tuesday.

In a since-deleted post, Mayer tweeted: “Tuesday, Decemeber 13 may be the lamest day of the year, conceptually.”

Uh. John Mayer just tweeted and deleted this. But thank God for screenshots 😁 #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/VPUqCX8eJ1 — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) December 14, 2016

Producer/Host for Entertainment Tonight Katie Krause took a screenshot of Mayer’s tweet. She shared the image on Twitter with the caption: “Uh. John Mayer just tweeted and deleted this. But thank God for screenshots #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift.”

Despite the fan backlash to Mayer’s posts suggesting that he took a swipe at Taylor Swift, he later clarified that there was no sub-tweeting and “no shade.”

“NOPE. No. Nuh-uh. People I am 39,” Mayer wrote. “I am deleting those tweets. Come right at me for doing so. Absolutely no shade.”

The two musicians dated back in November 2009 to February 2010. Their brief relationship led to a highly publicized breakup.

In true T-Swift style, she penned a song about Mayer titled “Dear John.” Mayer later admitted that not only was the song written about him, but also that it was highly upsetting to him.

Even though John may or may not have shown Taylor any love on social media for her birthday, a slew of her celebrity friends did.

Happy Birthday to you T!! 💟 So inspired every day by what an incredible friend you are !!!!!!!! love you & celebrating with u in spirit xx 🍾🍾🍾 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:05am PST

Happiest of Birthdays to my ride or die @taylorswift ❤️🎂👯❤️ I feel blessed to count you as my friend, sister and partner in crime. Can’t wait to celebrate together very soon ❤️🍪🍾 A photo posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 13, 2016 at 4:09am PST

Do you think John Mayer was firing shots at Taylor Swift with his tweet about December 13th?

