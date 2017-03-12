John Goodman and Sara Gilbert Stage ‘Roseanne’ Reunion on ‘The Talk’

For the first time in two decades, actor John Goodman and long-time TV daughter, Sara Gilbert, reprised their characters, Dan and Darlene Conner from Roseanne for a hilarious sketch on her CBS daytime talk show, The Talk.

With the hilarity that ensued between the two, the hosts brought up the prospect of a reunion with the Emmy-winning actor currently promoting his latest film, King Kong. Goodman told the hosts he was on board if ABC would do it.

“Oh, hell yes,” he said on Friday’s show. “The big ‘R’ [Roseanne] and I did a pilot about five years ago that didn’t go anywhere…but we were very happy to work together.”

That is if they can get everyone together.

“What’s George Clooney doing?” Gilbert joked.

When asked by Chen if she would participate, Gilbert replied, “I would — your only fear is you don’t want to do a bad version, right, because you don’t want to damage what’s been done.”

“The times are weird enough for the family,” added Goodman. “Our theme was… ‘just because we’re broke doesn’t mean we’re stupid.’ Yeah, they’d have a lot more to deal with right now. But yeah, that would be a blast!”

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com