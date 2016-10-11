John Cho And Sir Ben Kingsley Get Extra Close During This Lip Sync Battle Song

In the upcoming premiere of the third season of Spike TV’s hit show Lip Sync Battle, actors John Cho and Sir Ben Kingsley are set to face off in an intense competition.

While they may be pitted against one another, that didn’t stop the two Hollywood stars from getting extra close during Cho’s performance of Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s how the wildly popular show has been described:

“Based on the pop culture phenomenon of lip sync battling, the Spike original series features celebrities going head to head – lip-syncing the song of their choice – battling for the coolest bragging rights on the planet.”

According to Spike, the series is a ratings and multiplatform superstar and is the most-watched original series in network history.

Check out the video above to catch a 30-second preview of John Cho lip syncing to the seductive Rod Stewart tune.

While the Star Trek Beyond actor’s looks very promising, the teaser previews shared from Sir Ben Kingsley performance looks like it is going to be absolutely epic. The 72-year-old Iron Man 3 actor will be delivering his take on iconic Elton John song “Rocket Man.”

The English actor sits at a sparkling piano and is wearing a complete “Rocket Man” outfit that would make Elton proud. Dancers are dangling from the ceiling, and there is a smoke machine setting the vibe as Kingsley passionately fake belts out the catchy tune.

Lip Sync Battle returns on Wednesday, October 12 at 9/8c.

Are you excited to watch Sir Ben Kingsley and John Cho on Lip Sync Battle?

[H/T YouTube: Lip Sync Battle]