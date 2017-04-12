Fuller House Star Jodie Sweetin Star Claims Ex Popped Up Outside Her House

Jodie Sweetin’s ended engagement continues to become even more bizarre as her ex-fiancé Justin Hodak reportedly violated a restraining order against him once again by visiting the Fuller House star’s home.

According to TMZ, Hodak drove by the 35-year-old actress’s Los Angeles house twice on Monday. The writer was “scared off” by the security guards who proceeded to alert the police as to Hodak’s activities. Jodie was home at the time when Hodak was allegedly lurking near the property in his vehicle.

When the police arrived at Sweetin’s home, Hodak was already way down the road. However, the law enforcement officials still filed a report that claimed Hodak violated the court order.

Over the course of the last three months, Hodak has been arrested three times. Two of the incidents were when he violated the protection orders against him, according to Daily Mail.

In regards to Monday’s incident, Justin Hodak denies being near Sweetin’s home.

When filing the court order against Hodak, Jodie Sweetin claimed that her former partner is a drug abuser and that he owns weapons. The mother of two also said that Justin has vowed to commit suicide because of their split.

For the first time since calling it quits with Justin Hodak, Jodie took to Instagram last week to speak out about the ordeal.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out over the past two weeks,” she wrote. “It’s definitely been a roller coaster, but with amazing family, friends and fans, I’ll be just fine! These two little loves are my everything and we will make it through!! Thank you for all the love!!”

