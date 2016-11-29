Joanna Krupa Does The Mannequin Challenge A Different Way

Joanna Krupa posted her version of the mannequin challenge, and she left little to the imagination. The 37-year-old model’s rendition of the latest Internet trend was filmed on Saturday as she lounged around in the nude while the camera slowly panned around her still body.

Krupa shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “My version of the #mannequinchallenge by @romainzago #joannakrupa.”

My version of the #mannequinchallenge ☺️ by @romainzago #joannakrupa. A video posted by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Nov 26, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

For those who aren’t familiar with the social media phenomenon, the mannequin challenge involves holding a pose for as long as possible while the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd plays in the background. While Krupa dropped the ball on having the Rae Sremmurd song blasting aloud, it’s fair to say that her followers weren’t too hung up on that little detail.

She also shared a still photo on Instagram from her time hanging out in the nude reading a magazine. Krupa posted the snap with the caption: “Naughty way of relaxing on this gorgeous clear day at @parkhyattchicago reading @michiganavenuemag. And doing mannequin challenge my way. Photo credit @romainzago #nofilter #michiganavenue #joannakrupa #mannequinchallenge.”

Naughty way of relaxing on this gorgeous clear day at @parkhyattchicago reading @michiganavemag . And doing mannequin challenge my way. Photo credit @romainzago #nofilter #michiganavenue #joannakrupa #mannequinchallenge A photo posted by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Nov 26, 2016 at 11:24am PST

The video and photos were taken by Joanna Krupa’s 44-year-old husband Romain Zago. The couple recently jetted off to Chicago to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone from @romainzago And I !!!!!!! May this holiday season be filled with lots of love joy and happiness. #happythanksgiving #giveback #bekind #blessed #crueltyfree #holidays #family A photo posted by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:44am PST

Krupa isn’t afraid to show off some skin. The animal rights activist is regularly posting videos and snaps showing her in a bathing suit and in lingerie. To keep up with Joanna Krupa, follow her on Instagram here.

Joanna Krupa is the latest celebrity amongst a slew of stars that have joined in to post their rendition of the mannequin challenge. Most recently, pop superstar Taylor Swift shared her version of the challenge on Instagram, and it might just be the best one yet. Check out Taylor Swift’s mannequin challenge here.

[H/T Instagram: Joanna Krupa]