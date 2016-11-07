Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Got Married After Short Courting and Engagement

Wedding bells are ringing once again in the Duggar household! This time, the lucky lady is Jinger Duggar, who just got married to her soccer playing hubby, Jeremey Vuolo. The two were wed in front of more than 1,000 friends and family and couldn’t be happier.

According to PEOPLE, the Counting On star and her fiancé had their ceremony – officiated by Jeremy’s father – at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John brown University in Siloam Springs Arkansas. The reception was then help at the Christian Community Fellowship.

“This was one of the most touching parts of the wedding is for Jeremy’s father to be able to officiate our wedding, standing with us and praying for us on this special day,” Jinger and Jeremy said.

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, the bride’s sister, was the maid of honor, while Jeremy’s brother, Charles served as best man. Jinger and Jeremy were introduced by Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald. Ben and Jeremy were friends before either had met their Duggar brides.

Jeremey and Jinger met in 2015 and officially started courting in June 2016. Jeremey popped the question one short month after he started courting her.

Now that the two are married, the plan to begin their marriage with a bit of an adventure. The two plan to honeymoon across the world.

“We plan to get away for a couple of days alone together and then will be leaving the country for an amazing trip to New Zealand and Australia,” they said. “We are so excited and so thankful for this amazing trip to start our marriage together. Most of all, we are just excited that we will be together… married!”

Congratulations to the happy couple. We hope you have a great adventure!

