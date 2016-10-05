Jim Ross Reveals Huge Survivor Series Match

Former WWE announcer Jim Ross took to Twitter to reveal a potentially massive Survivor Series bout pitting Brock Lesnar against the legendary Goldberg.

Jim Ross tweeted on Tuesday night: “Another sources says that @Goldberg vs @BrockLesnar is a done deal and that it will likely go down at #SurvivorSeries. If true, bravo @wwe”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another source says that @Goldberg vs @BrockLesnar is a done deal and that it will likely go down at #SurvivorSeries. If true, bravo @wwe — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 5, 2016

The rumors have been circulating that Goldberg has reached a deal to return to the WWE after it was announced that “Da Man” was the special pre-order character for the upcoming WWE 2K17 game, according to WhatCulture. The fan’s interest in seeing a faceoff between Goldberg and Lesnar was ignited after the release of the pre-order character and when The Beast Incarnate was marketed as the “star” of the video game.

49-year-old Goldberg has not competed in the ring since 2004. Interestingly, his last match was against none other than Brock Lesnar. However, the match was totally anti-climactic because Lesnar requested his release from the WWE just before the show was about to start.

As the fans were aware that Goldberg was also on his way out, the fans at the Madison Square Garden proceeded to mercilessly boo the two wrestlers for the entirety of the match.

The Survivor Series will be held in Toronto, Ontario on November 20.

Do you hope that the Survivor Series will feature Goldberg’s return to take on Brock Lesnar?

[H/T Twitter: Jim Ross, WhatCulture]