Jill Duggar Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Duggar family is getting even bigger!

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is expecting her second child with Derick Dillard.

The couple, who married in 2014, already share one-year-old Israel.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!” the couple told PEOPLE. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

She isn’t the only Counting On star expecting a baby right now. Jessa (Duggar) Seewald announced this summer that they are expecting a second baby as well.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com