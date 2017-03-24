Jill (Duggar) Dillard Shares Update One Month After Returning to Central America

Thankful for wifi to connect with family as we’re traveling between countries in Central America with a new team from the States here as ministers of the Gospel. A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:56am PST

This family has been really busy!

On Feb. 16, Jill (Duggar) Dillard announced in an Instagram post that she was flying back to Central America with her husband Derick and their son, Israel, since returning to Arkansas last August.

“After returning home for a short period, we are excited to announce that we are now returning to Central America!” the couple wrote in a blog post. “We are excited to be back to the work our hearts love so much. From the early stages of our lives, the Lord has put a deep love and care in both of our hearts for all peoples of the world that they would come to repentance and put their hope in the Lord, Jesus Christ.”

Since they’ve returned, the family has been traveling and working with the locals, PEOPLE reports.

“Thank y’all so much for supporting and praying for us! We’ve had a busy few weeks lately! We have a short-term team here with us right now and we have been traveling a lot between a few different countries doing ministry traveling throughout Central America with this team,” she wrote.

Although the family is currently living in Central America, they are planning to come back to the United States for the birth of their second child.

