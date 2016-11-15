Jessica Simpson’s Father Joe Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson‘s father, Joe Simpson, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is currently in recovery, PEOPLE reports.

Joe was diagnosed two months ago and after had prostate surgery, which his doctors said went well. He is already back to work and eating healthier.

Simpson is currently working as a photographer and heading to Japan soon to shoot the cover of Nation-Alist magazine and work on other campaigns.

“He’s feeling great now and is optimistic,” a source close to Simpson tells PEOPLE. “He’s felt so much love and support from his family and friends.”

His family has been very supportive of him and his new career path. Both of his daughters attended the opening of Dream Works, his first photography gallery exhibit earlier this year.

“There is something about taking pictures that makes me happy, and it has always been a hobby for me,” Simpson said of his photography.

