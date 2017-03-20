Jessica Simpson Sports Daisy Dukes While Spilling Out Of Bikini Top

Jessica Simpson put her rocking bod on full display this weekend in a pair of the Daisy Duke shorts that she famously rocked for her role in the 2005 comedy Dukes of Hazard. On Sunday, the 36-year-old pop superstar was photographed with one of her BFF’s showing off some serious skin.

☀️👙👭 A post shared by @odetteannable on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

The blond bombshell was wearing the tiny denim shorts with a bikini top that was barely able to contain her ample assets. Simpson covered up with a crochet kimono that gave a glimpse at her tanned and toned torso. Her long locks were pulled up into a messy ponytail on top of her head, and Jessica spiced up her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a colorful handbag.

The picture was posted on Instagram by Simpson’s actress pal Odette Annable.

Jessica Simpson has been flaunting her hourglass figure on social media several times in recent weeks, and she seems totally proud of the way her body looks. In an interview with Women’s Health last year, the mother of two spoke out about body confidence. Because her body has been on full display in movies and in her music videos, Simpson has been a target for body-shamers in the past. However, Jessica claims that no one is more critical of her appearance than she is.

“I’m hard on myself, I believe everything is a work in progress. But that’s okay. I do love my legs, but my favorite physical attribute is my nose, because it’s not perfect,” she said.

She continued by saying: “But recently, since I’ve worked out so hard, I’m also loving my stomach — knowing I grew babies in it, and then having to go through a transformation and just owning it. I can’t sit here and say I don’t notice it. I will never understand why people take someone down for what you look like. If I had a character flaw, take me down. But a body flaw? That’s not important.”

In recent weeks, Jessica Simpson has shown off how confident she is in her body through all new pics for her fashion line.

SLAY, @jessicasimpson 😍 Our #bossbabe is hitting all the right moves in #JessicaSimpsonCollection #Spring17 ❤️ A post shared by Jessica Simpson Collection (@jessicasimpsonstyle) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

