Jessica Simpson Goes Full Cleavage In Daughter’s Mermaid Photo

Jessica Simpson is one proud momma and revealed the most precious family photo for her daughter Maxwell’s fifth birthday.

In the pic, we see Jessica with her husband, Eric Johnson and her two children Maxwell Drew Johnson and Ace Knute Johnson all posing in front of bright blue balloons. Her daughter sported a mermaid outfit, complete with sparkly skirt and white tank top. While her son wore shorts and a tank top with sneakers and a hat. Eric kept it very casual sported dark pants and a button down shirt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jess, on the other hand, looked very chic for the occasion. The 36-year-old songstress wore a short white dress with a plunging neckline, which showed ample cleavage. She paired the look with white and black heels and a pair of exaggerated heels.

Jessica captioned the family photo: “My baby Maxwell is 5 years old today. She makes everyone’s life mermaid magical. Happy Birthday to our fairytale princess. Mommy, Daddy, and Ace love you with our “holy hearts” (as Max would say) #MerMax #MAXIDREW #canyoube5forever.”

Check it out below:

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 1, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Maxwell’s grandpa and Simpson’s dad, Joe Simpson, also shared an adorable pic of Maxwell from her party. In the snap, Johnson poses next to a beaming Maxwell, who got to wear blue eyeliner and glitter eyeshadow for her big day.

Happy Birthday Maxwell!!! @jessannsimpson #happybirthday #grandchildren #beauty A post shared by Joe Simpson (@joesimpsonphoto) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

More News:

[H/T Instagram, @jessicasimpson]