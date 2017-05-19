Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Welcomes Baby No. 2

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is now a mom of two!

The Counting On star welcomed her second child with husband Ben early Monday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Instagram / @benseewald)

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son,” the couple told PEOPLE. “He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

Congratulations to the happy family!

This story first appeared at Womanista.