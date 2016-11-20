‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Is Engaged to Long Time Boyfriend Chris Buckner

A photo posted by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Oct 22, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

“Jersey Shore” alum Deena Cortese is headed towards her happily ever after with her longtime love, Chris Buckner!

Cortese shared her happy news on instagram starting with a suprise trip to celebrate their five-year anniversary and ending with a gorgeous ring shot, ET Online reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first photo of the milestone started with Cortese holding a travel itinerary with a huge grin on her face.

A photo posted by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Nov 17, 2016 at 6:54pm PST

The photo was captioned, “When you think your just going away for a night for your 5 year anniversary then find out your boyfriend made sure you have off from work but tells your friends at work to make it look like your still on the schedule then he surprises you with a weekend get away! Whatttt .. I can’t believe he pulled this off!!! ❤️ I love you so much Christopher!!! @cbuckner_”

The sweet suprise was made even more special when the next photo featured a giant diamond ring on her finger!

“I always knew I would spend the rest of my life with Christopher .. But last night while we were walking on the Beach in Mexico he made it official!! We’re engaged!!!!! @cbuckner_”

I always knew I would spend the rest of my life with Christopher .. But last night while we were walking on the Beach in Mexico he made it official!! We’re engaged!!!!! @cbuckner_ A photo posted by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Nov 19, 2016 at 8:01am PST

I felt like the other pictures didn’t show how beautiful the ring was.. The pic on the left was me a little after he proposed after I was finished happy sobbing lol Christopher did such an amazing job picking me out the perfect ring .. It fits my little hand perfectly .. This still all doesn’t feel real!!! I love you @cbuckner_ this weekend has been so amazing so far ❤️ A photo posted by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Nov 19, 2016 at 3:57pm PST

The reality star sums up the event with a luxurious pool shot and a caption thanking her new fiance for an amazing weekend and bringing real joy back into her life after a hard year since she lost her father to leukemia.

A photo posted by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Nov 20, 2016 at 8:27am PST

I can’t believe this is all real .. 💍🌴 what a weekend ❤️ this year has been really hard for me and my mom..I honestly haven’t felt 100% happy since my dad passed away ..until this weekend .. Chris couldn’t have picked a better time to do all of this especially with the holidays coming up and me and my mom being super sad about not having my dad here .. I’m glad we are able to end the year with a happy moment.. I know my dad had a front row seat when chris proposed and I know he’s looking down with a smile from ear to ear .. I love you chris and love that you brought me to this beautiful place for our anniversary/engagement weekend ❤️💍🌴👼🏼 @cbuckner_

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.