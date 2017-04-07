Three Major Jersey Shore Stars Reunite On Instagram

Three major stars from Jersey Shore have reunited and it will make you desperately wish the MTV series was still filming. Jennifer Farley, aka “Jwoww,” took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal a photo that showed her hanging out with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Such a fun film day 🙌🏽🙌🏽 @snooki @sammisweetheart A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

The mother of two captioned the photo: “Such a fun film day @snooki @sammisweetheart.”

The FOMO-inducing image shows Sammi, Snooki, and Jwoww striking a pose for the camera while giving a hint of a smile. Sammi, 30, is wearing a skin-baring light blue top with her long brown locks cascading down her side. Snooki, 29, has her wavy tresses dyed red and parted down the middle. She was photographed sporting a floral tank top that highlighted her ample bosom. Jwoww, 31, was looking classy in glasses with her bob haircut brushed back behind her ears.

The snap was massively popular with Jwoww’s followers as they dished out more than 138k likes and shared hundreds of comments. A slew of fans wrote about how gorgeous the reality star trio looks nowadays while others mentioned how much they miss the MTV series.

Most noticeably in the pic, all three ladies are looking much thinner than they did during the stint on Jersey Shore. Sammi recently spoke out about how she has changed her lifestyle habits now that she is a little “older.”

“I think when you get older you realize, ‘Wow, maybe I should start to take care of myself a little bit more,’” Sammi said while talking with Page Six. “I used to go tanning all the time but now I don’t like the way my skin looks. When I was growing up I didn’t care what I was putting in my body whereas now when I’m eating healthy, I look good I feel good about myself. I’d rather stay that way than feeling gross and down.”

Jwoww also has been extremely devoted to her fitness. She regularly flaunts her insanely thin physique on social media, and her pics will definitely make you want to hit the gym. Check out one of her latest sexy Instagram snaps here.

Would you tune in for a Jersey Shore reunion show starring the original cast members?

