Jeremy Renner Posts Adorable Photo Of Daughter Decorating Christmas Tree

Jeremy Renner is an amazing actor. He covers the spectrum going from Avengers to The Hurt Locker. But sometimes we forget that these megastars actually have a real life, and a family.
Well, Renner reminded us that this time of year is meant for family, and tree decorating of course!
The Hawkeye actor recently posted a dazzling picture of his daughter decorating a tree with the below as the caption:
Blessings to you all and your families this holiday season. #treetrimming#turkeyday
It is great to see this third dimension of the actors we love, especially around the holidays.
[H/T Instagram, Jeremy Renner]