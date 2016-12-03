Jeremy Renner Posts Adorable Photo Of Daughter Decorating Christmas Tree

Jeremy Renner is an amazing actor. He covers the spectrum going from Avengers to The Hurt Locker. But sometimes we forget that these megastars actually have a real life, and a family.

Well, Renner reminded us that this time of year is meant for family, and tree decorating of course!

Blessings to you all and your families this holiday season. #treetrimming #turkeyday A photo posted by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Nov 28, 2016 at 8:38am PST

The Hawkeye actor recently posted a dazzling picture of his daughter decorating a tree with the below as the caption:

It is great to see this third dimension of the actors we love, especially around the holidays.

[H/T Instagram, Jeremy Renner]