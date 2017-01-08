Jennifer Lopez Throws Shade At Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Snafu

After Mariah Carey‘s disastrous performance on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve, Jennifer Lopez threw some serious shade at the “We Belong Together” singer.

The 47-year-old Shades of Blue actress dissed Carey in the form of an Instagram like. Lopez liked a comment from a social media user that likened Carey’s performance to a trainwreck.

Jennifer Lopez goes off on Mariah 👀 pic.twitter.com/zYNEWbmQ2d — Music News & Feed (@Musicnews_feed) January 1, 2017

The comment from d.dub7 about Mariah’s performance read: “Ever seen an accident you couldn’t take your eyes away from? That was her tonight!”

After Lopez liked the comment, the Internet was quick to take notice. Screenshots were taken, and now the moment is forever immortalized in social media history.

Since the controversial performance, Mariah Carey’s reps have spoken out about the incident. Mimi’s team is taking the stance that ABC purposefully sabotaged her set in order to boost ratings.

“She was not ‘winging’ this moment and took it very seriously,” Nicole Perna of BWR-PR said while speaking with Billboard. “A shame that production set her up to fail. They told her it would be fine once she was onstage.”

Perna continued by saying: “However, that was not the case and they were again told that her ear piece was not working. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.”

#JLO on Instagram liking #mariahcarey shade comments. A photo posted by The Archive of Shade (@theartofshade_) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Stella Bulochnikov, Mariah’s manager, also spoke out about the issue.

“I will never know the truth, but I do know that we told them three times that her mic pack was not working and it was a disastrous production,” Bulochnikov said while talking to Us Weekly. “I’m certainly not calling the FBI to investigate. It is what it is: New Year’s Eve in Times Square. Mariah did them a favor. She was the biggest star there and they did not have their s–t together.”

What do you think about Jennifer Lopez throwing shade at Mariah Carey?

