Jennifer Lopez Spotted With Skintight Leggings During Shopping Trip

Between canceling plans to perform at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve and constantly canoodling with new beau Drake, Jennifer Lopez has been busy the last few weeks. Luckily, the Shades of Blue star managed to find some time to get out of the house and take advantage of some post-holiday sales when she stepped out in Beverley Hills in some skintight leggings earlier this week. Head over to Daily Mail to see the photos for yourself.

Jennifer Lopez shows of her iconic bottom in tight leggings https://t.co/kcKHjDN8Nz @MailOnline — Allan-Walter-Wilson (@Shilowilson) January 14, 2017

The former fly girl proves she’s still got it where it counts and still looks amazing at 47. Lopez clearly wanted to keep a low profile, indicated by her massive shades and casual attire, but it’s hard to stay incognito when you’re one of the most famous women in the world.

Lopez opted not to wear a recent gift from Drake, a diamond necklace from Tiffany’s estimated to be worth $100,000. The two have been working on new music together and, despite neither confirming nor denying their relationship status with the media, sources close to both stars say they’re definitely a romantic item.

