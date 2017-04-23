Jennifer Lopez Goes See-Through For Alex Rodriguez Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a hard-hitting couple.

Cameras recently caught the couple out for a night on the town in Miami, and JLo was slaying in a very revealing dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Holding hands and walking down the sidewalk with A-Rod, Jennifer donned a sexy green dress with a sheer top section that revealed a golden bra underneath.

She wore her hair up in a sophisticated bun and rocked a pair of big, gold hoop earrings.

Alex looked quite handsome as well, sporting a casual suit and dress shirt.

See All The Date Night Photos Here!

Earlier this year, Lopez and the former New York Yankees baseball player officially announced they were dating, and now they’ve even taken their relationship to the next level when Alex took J.Lo back to his homeland to meet… literally everyone.

Llegamos al paraiso!! We’re here in paradise!! #republicadominicana #altosdechavon A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Jen made the trip because she was taking time out of her busy Shades of Blue filming schedule to perform a concert.

Surprisingly, this is actually the first time that J.Lo has ever performed in the Dominican Republic, and since Rodriguez is from there and they just started dating a couple of months ago, I think we can all conclude he probably had something to do with her decision to finally head down there to put on a concert.

Up Next: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters Are Basically Twins

Stepping off a plane in Rodriguez’s heritage land, the Dominican Republic (he was born in New York City to Dominican parents), Jen stunned the locals who came to greet her in a short white dress that put her gorgeous legs fully on display.

She can be seen greeting all of her adoring Dominican fans by taking pictures, shaking hands, and signing autographs.

If you look closely you can see that she brought her kids, Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, along with her.

Here’s to hoping the best for the happy couple.

More News:

[H/T: Daily Mail]