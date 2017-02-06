Jennifer Lopez Reveals Bizarre Snapchat Super Bowl Video

Like many other celebrities, Jennifer Lopez posted on social media during Super Bowl LI. However, the Shades of Blue actress’ video was a bit weirder than most.

Lopez, 47, took to Snapchat using a bunny-ear filter that had a voice changer effect. The filter made her eyes much larger, her cheeks a little rosier, and her voice much higher.

#SuperBowl A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 5, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

J-Lo shared the video with the simple caption: “#SuperBowl.”

In the video Lopez hilariously says: “So I’m sitting here watching the super bowl. I don’t know why I get so excited over it. I barely know who’s playing.”

Since sharing on social media, Jennifer Lopez’s followers have watched the video more than 2.2 million times and thrown out more than 320k likes on the humorous clip. Thousands of Instagrammers also took to the comments section to describe how adorable they thought Lopez’s video was.

When the “On the Floor” singer isn’t making funny Snapchat videos, she has regularly been posting some seriously racy pics on social media.

Last week, Lopez shared several outrageously sexy snaps from her W Magazine photoshoot that will make your jaw drop. One pic showed her flaunting her toned abs and putting her famously curvy figure on full display.

She posted the pic with the caption: “Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas… #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpainrightnowcantlie #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit.”

Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas… #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpainrightnowcantlie 😂 #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:26am PST

Check out J-Lo’s other steamy photos here.

To keep up with Jennifer Lopez, follow her on Instagram here. Also, be sure to check out her upcoming reality competition series World of Dance when it airs this spring on NBC.

What was your reaction after seeing Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Snapchat?

